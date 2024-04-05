HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesWINN-X vs Sport

Hero Lectro WINN-X vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Hero Lectro WINN-X or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

WINN-X vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Winn-x Sport
BrandHero LectroTVS
Price₹ 49,999₹ 59,431
Range70-75 km/charge-
Mileage-70.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
WINN-X
Hero Lectro WINN-X
STD
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport
TVS Sport
Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6
₹46,375*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27668,375
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99957,330
RTO
04,206
Insurance
3,2775,197
Accessories Charges
01,642
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,469

Sport Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual46,375 - 64,635**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusnull | Petrol | Manual63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs Star City Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual46,375 - 64,635**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs HF Deluxe

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    File photo of a company branding on the Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan.
    After its fist-ever car, Xiaomi may drive out electric SUV to challenge Porsche
    5 Apr 2024
    Mahindra is set to make waves in the compact SUV segment with the upcoming XUV3X0, an upgrade to the XUV300
    Mahindra XUV3X0 set to impress with panoramic sunroof and more. Check details
    7 Apr 2024
    Tesla recently revamped the Model 3 in the global market.
    Tesla begins making cars in Germany for export to India this year. Check details
    6 Apr 2024
    In 2023, India's EV sales nearly doubled, thanks to state subsidies and better infrastructure. This year, a 66% increase is expected, with EVs aiming for a third of the market by 2030.
    EV sales in India expected to soar in 2024 after doubling in 2023. Here’s why
    6 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     