Hero Lectro WINN-X vs TVS Jupiter

In 2024 Hero Lectro WINN-X or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

WINN-X vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Winn-x Jupiter
BrandHero LectroTVS
Price₹ 49,999₹ 73,340
Range70-75 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

WINN-X
Hero Lectro WINN-X
STD
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27685,313
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99973,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
3,2776,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,833
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

