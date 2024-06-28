HT Auto

Hero Lectro WINN-X vs Trinity Motors Mitra

In 2024 Hero Lectro WINN-X or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of WINN-X up to 70-75 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
WINN-X vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Winn-x Mitra
BrandHero LectroTrinity Motors
Price₹ 49,999₹ 73,999
Range70-75 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time7 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Filters
WINN-X
Hero Lectro WINN-X
STD
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
67-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Additional Features
36V/2A, Input 230V AC, Anti Skid Alloy With reflector,-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27682,026
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99973,999
RTO
05,919
Insurance
3,2772,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,763

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Mahindra XUV700 does not get any mechanical changes.
    Mahindra XU700 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    28 Jun 2024
    The 200,000th Mahindra XUV700 rolled out in less than three years. Demand is still strong for the SUV with a waiting period of about two months
    Mahindra XUV700 achieves new milestone with 2 lakh units rolled out in 33 months
    27 Jun 2024
    The Bay Area Air Quality Management District planned to issue a written abatement order for Tesla later this week after Tuesday's announcement.
    Tesla ordered to stop releasing toxic emissions from San Francisco Bay Area plant
    27 Jun 2024
    Renault Duster will be available with a fully hybrid powertrain in the global market,
    Seven-seater Renault Duster spied in wild. Check details
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
    9 Jun 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     