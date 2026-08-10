In 2026 Hero Lectro WINN-X or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of WINN-X up to 70-75 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
WINN-X vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Winn-x
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 49,999
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.52 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|8 Hours
|6-7 Hours