In 2024 Hero Lectro WINN-X or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of WINN-X up to 70-75 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
WINN-X vs Zepop Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Winn-x
|Zepop
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 49,999
|₹ 61,770
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|7 Hrs.
|7 Hrs.