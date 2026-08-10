In 2026 Hero Lectro WINN-X or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of WINN-X up to 70-75 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
WINN-X vs Etron Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Winn-x
|Etron plus
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 49,999
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.52 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|8 Hours
|-