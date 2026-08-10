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Hero Lectro WINN-X vs PURE EV Etron Plus

In 2026 Hero Lectro WINN-X or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of WINN-X up to 70-75 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
WINN-X vs Etron Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Winn-x Etron plus
BrandHero LectroPURE EV
Price₹ 49,999₹ 39,999
Range70-75 km/charge60 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.52 kWh-
Charging Time8 Hours-

Filters
WINN-X
Hero Lectro WINN-X
STD
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Etron Plus
PURE EV Etron Plus
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Lectro WINN-X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Pandle View
Right View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-609.6 mm,Rear :-609.6 mmFront :-660.4 mm,Rear :-660.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.00-24,Rear :-2.00-24Front :-2.35-26,Rear :-2.35-26
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Rear Brake
DrumV Brake
Range
70-75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
Single Speed7 speed
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Rigid ForkOrbishox
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
0.52 kWh-
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27639,999
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99939,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,145859

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