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HomeCompare BikesWINN-X vs Dual [2021-2024]

Hero Lectro WINN-X vs Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]

In 2026 Hero Lectro WINN-X or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). The range of WINN-X up to 70-75 km/charge and the Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
WINN-X vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Winn-x Dual [2021-2024]
BrandHero LectroOkinawa
Price₹ 49,999₹ 58,992
Range70-75 km/charge110 -120 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.52 kWh48 V
Charging Time8 Hours-

Filters
WINN-X
Hero Lectro WINN-X
STD
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dual [2021-2024]
Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Lectro WINN-X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Disc Break View
Left View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-609.6 mm,Rear :-609.6 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.00-24,Rear :-2.00-24Front :- 3.0 - 10, ,Rear :- 3.0 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tube-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70-75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
Single Speed-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Rigid ForkTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesLCD
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
0.52 kWh48 V, 55 Ah
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27658,992
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99958,992
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,267

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