In 2026 Hero Lectro WINN-X or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of WINN-X up to 70-75 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
WINN-X vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Winn-x
|Hawk
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 49,999
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.52 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|8 Hours
|-