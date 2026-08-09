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Hero Lectro WINN-X vs Hop Electric LYF

In 2026 Hero Lectro WINN-X or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). The range of WINN-X up to 70-75 km/charge and the LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
WINN-X vs LYF Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Winn-x Lyf
BrandHero LectroHop Electric
Price₹ 49,999₹ 66,535
Range70-75 km/charge75-125 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.52 kWh1.48 Kwh
Charging Time8 Hours2 Hours 45 Minutes

Filters
WINN-X
Hero Lectro WINN-X
STD
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Lectro WINN-X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Right View
Left View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-609.6 mm,Rear :-609.6 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.00-24,Rear :-2.00-24Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70-75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
Single Speed-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Rigid ForkTelescopic Fork
Features
Riding Modes
YesSports
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesTFT LCD
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hours2 Hours 45 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.52 kWh1.48 Kwh
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27666,535
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99966,535
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,430

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