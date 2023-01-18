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Hero Lectro WINN-X vs Hop Electric LEO

In 2026 Hero Lectro WINN-X or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of WINN-X up to 70-75 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
WINN-X vs LEO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Winn-x Leo
BrandHero LectroHop Electric
Price₹ 49,999₹ 84,360
Range70-75 km/charge95-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.52 kWh1.44 kWh
Charging Time8 Hours3 Hours

Filters
WINN-X
Hero Lectro WINN-X
STD
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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LEO
Hop Electric LEO
LS
₹84,360*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Lectro WINN-X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Right View
Left View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-609.6 mm,Rear :-609.6 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.00-24,Rear :-2.00-24Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tube-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
70-75 km95 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
Single Speed-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Rigid ForkUpright Telescopic Forks
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesLCD Display with IP65 Rating
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hours3 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
0.52 kWh1.44 kWh
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27688,194
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99984,360
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2773,834
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,895

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