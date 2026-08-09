In 2026 Hero Lectro WINN or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro WINN Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of WINN up to 55-60 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
WINN vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Winn
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 49,999
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|55-60 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.42 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
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