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Hero Lectro Muv-E vs Odysse Electric Hawk

In 2026 Hero Lectro Muv-E or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Muv-E up to 60-70 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Muv-E vs Hawk Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Muv-e Hawk
BrandHero LectroOdysse Electric
Price₹ 61,999₹ 73,999
Range60-70 km/charge70-170 km/charge
Battery Capacity14.5 Ah28 Ah
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Muv-E
Hero Lectro Muv-E
STD
₹61,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Lectro Muv-E Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-26x2.125 R-4125, Rear :-26x2.125 R-4125Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
60-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1800 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
7-Speed-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Throttle Grip - Grip Throttle - W / Key Lock 81X_Wuxing, Sensor Type - Pas Sensor DH-12 Magnet _RBW_5GS, Front Fork - Suspension Fork, Suspension Fork Decals Type - Water Decal, Head Set - Headset thredless 44x130 seftylock bk, Stand - Center Kick Stand (Vj-24) Alloy Adjustab, Detachable battery for Convience, Key Ignition for Extra ProtectionAnti Theft Lock, Music System
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
KM DISPLAY -S2Yes
Battery Capacity
14.5 Ah28 Ah
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47073,999
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99973,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4710
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,590

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