In 2026 Hero Lectro Muv-E or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Muv-E up to 60-70 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
Muv-E vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Muv-e
|E2go
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 61,999
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|60-130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|14.5 Ah
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|4 Hours