HT Auto

Hero Lectro Muv-E vs NIJ Automotive Flion

In 2024 Hero Lectro Muv-E or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of Muv-E up to 60-70 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Muv-E vs Flion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Muv-e Flion
BrandHero LectroNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 61,999₹ 57,788
Range60-70 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Muv-E
Hero Lectro Muv-E
STD
₹61,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Gear Box
7-Speed-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Tyre Size
Front :-26x2.125 R-4125, Rear :-26x2.125 R-4125Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Throttle Grip - Grip Throttle - W / Key Lock 81X_Wuxing, Sensor Type - Pas Sensor DH-12 Magnet _RBW_5GS, Front Fork - Suspension Fork, Suspension Fork Decals Type - Water Decal, Head Set - Headset thredless 44x130 seftylock bk, Stand - Center Kick Stand (Vj-24) Alloy Adjustab, Detachable battery for Convience, Key Ignition for Extra Protection-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
KM DISPLAY -S2-
Battery Capacity
14.5 Ah1.92 kWh
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47061,191
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99957,788
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4713,403
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,315

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The announcement marks Castrol’s foray into the new energy business
    Castrol invests $50 million in EV battery-swapping giant Gogoro
    29 Jun 2024
    A failed door could prevent occupants from exiting the Fisker Ocean in an emergency, prompting the recall
    Fisker to recall over 12,000 Ocean vehicles, days after declaring bankruptcy
    29 Jun 2024
    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. However, in real life you can achieve 18 kmpl easily in city conditions.
    How hybrids could be the bridge to EV adoption?
    29 Jun 2024
    File photo: An aerial view shows cars parked at the Tesla Fremont Factory in Fremont, California.
    Tesla investors brace for big share price moves major catalysts loom
    29 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    View all
     