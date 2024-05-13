HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMuv-E vs SX25

Hero Lectro Muv-E vs Lectrix SX25

In 2024 Hero Lectro Muv-E or Lectrix SX25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix SX25 Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Muv-E up to 60-70 km/charge and the SX25 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Muv-E vs SX25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Muv-e Sx25
BrandHero LectroLectrix
Price₹ 61,999₹ 71,999
Range60-70 km/charge60 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.4 Hrs.

Filters
Muv-E
Hero Lectro Muv-E
STD
₹61,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SX25
Lectrix SX25
STD
₹71,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Gear Box
7-Speed-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyre Size
Front :-26x2.125 R-4125, Rear :-26x2.125 R-4125Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeSheet Metal
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Throttle Grip - Grip Throttle - W / Key Lock 81X_Wuxing, Sensor Type - Pas Sensor DH-12 Magnet _RBW_5GS, Front Fork - Suspension Fork, Suspension Fork Decals Type - Water Decal, Head Set - Headset thredless 44x130 seftylock bk, Stand - Center Kick Stand (Vj-24) Alloy Adjustab, Detachable battery for Convience, Key Ignition for Extra Protection-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
KM DISPLAY -S2-
Battery Capacity
14.5 Ah1.34 kWh
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47075,633
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99971,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4713,634
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,625

