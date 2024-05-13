In 2024 Hero Lectro Muv-E or Lectrix SX25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix SX25 Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Muv-E up to 60-70 km/charge and the SX25 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Throttle Grip - Grip Throttle - W / Key Lock 81X_Wuxing, Sensor Type - Pas Sensor DH-12 Magnet _RBW_5GS, Front Fork - Suspension Fork, Suspension Fork Decals Type - Water Decal, Head Set - Headset thredless 44x130 seftylock bk, Stand - Center Kick Stand (Vj-24) Alloy Adjustab, Detachable battery for Convience, Key Ignition for Extra Protection