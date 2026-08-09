In 2026 Hero Lectro Muv-E or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). The range of Muv-E up to 60-70 km/charge and the LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
Muv-E vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Muv-e
|Lyf
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 61,999
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|75-125 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|14.5 Ah
|1.48 Kwh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|2 Hours 45 Minutes