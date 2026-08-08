In 2026 Hero Lectro Muv-E or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Muv-E has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Muv-E vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Muv-e
|Xblade
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 61,999
|₹ 78,803
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|14.5 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-