In 2026 Hero Lectro Muv-E or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Muv-E has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Muv-E vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Muv-e
|Livo
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 61,999
|₹ 81,651
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|14.5 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-