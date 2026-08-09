hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesMuv-E vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

Hero Lectro Muv-E vs Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

In 2026 Hero Lectro Muv-E or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. Muv-E has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Muv-E vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Muv-e Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
BrandHero LectroHonda
Price₹ 61,999₹ 76,401
Range60-70 km/charge-
Mileage-65.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity14.5 Ah-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Muv-E
Hero Lectro Muv-E
STD
₹61,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
DLX New
₹76,401*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-26x2.125 R-4125, Rear :-26x2.125 R-4125Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
60-70 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
7-Speed4 Speed
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Throttle Grip - Grip Throttle - W / Key Lock 81X_Wuxing, Sensor Type - Pas Sensor DH-12 Magnet _RBW_5GS, Front Fork - Suspension Fork, Suspension Fork Decals Type - Water Decal, Head Set - Headset thredless 44x130 seftylock bk, Stand - Center Kick Stand (Vj-24) Alloy Adjustab, Detachable battery for Convience, Key Ignition for Extra ProtectionSide Stand Engine Cut Off
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
KM DISPLAY -S2-
Battery Capacity
14.5 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47087,988
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99974,401
RTO
07,452
Insurance
3,4716,135
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,891

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers