In 2024 Hero Lectro Kinza 7S or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Hero Lectro Kinza 7S or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Kinza 7S Price starts at 31,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA Price starts at 34,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kinza 7S up to 25 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza 7S in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo LA in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less