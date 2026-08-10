In 2026 Hero Lectro Kinza 7S or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Kinza 7S Price starts at Rs. 31,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of Kinza 7S up to 25 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza 7S in 2 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
Kinza 7S vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kinza 7s
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 31,000
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|25 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Charging Time
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