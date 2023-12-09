In 2024 Hero Lectro Kinza 7S or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Lectro Kinza 7S or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Kinza 7S Price starts at 31,000 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Kinza 7S up to 25 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza 7S in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less