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Hero Lectro Kinza 7S vs Hero Lectro F2I

In 2026 Hero Lectro Kinza 7S or Hero Lectro F2I choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Kinza 7S Price starts at Rs. 31,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F2I Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Kinza 7S up to 25 km/charge and the F2I has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza 7S in 2 colours.
Kinza 7S vs F2I Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kinza 7s F2i
BrandHero LectroHero Lectro
Price₹ 31,000₹ 39,999
Range25 km/charge25 km/charge
Battery Capacity36 V-
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Filters
Kinza 7S
Hero Lectro Kinza 7S
STD
₹31,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F2I
Hero Lectro F2I
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Lectro Kinza 7S Visual Comparison

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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
V BrakeV Brake
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Chassis
Alloy (6061) 45 cm (18”) City Commuting bike & comfort Geometry with Internal battery system & Brake Cable Routing-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Steel, rigid fork Aerodynamic blade type - threadless with Disk-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Display
LEDLED
Battery Capacity
36 V, 5.8 Ah-
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
31,00043,114
Ex-Showroom Price
31,00039,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,115
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
666926

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