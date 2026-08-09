In 2026 Hero Lectro Kinza 7S or Hero Lectro F2I choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Kinza 7S Price starts at Rs. 31,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F2I Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Kinza 7S up to 25 km/charge and the F2I has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza 7S in 2 colours.
Kinza 7S vs F2I Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kinza 7s
|F2i
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 31,000
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|25 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.