In 2026 Hero Lectro Kinza 7S or Hero Lectro C5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Kinza 7S Price starts at Rs. 31,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5 Price starts at Rs. 24,999 (last recorded price). The range of Kinza 7S up to 25 km/charge and the C5 has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza 7S in 2 colours. Hero Lectro offers the C5 in 2 colours.
Kinza 7S vs C5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kinza 7s
|C5
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 31,000
|₹ 24,999
|Range
|25 km/charge
|30 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Charging Time
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