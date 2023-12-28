In 2024 Hero Lectro Kinza or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Lectro Kinza or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Kinza Price starts at 28,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA Price starts at 34,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kinza up to 25 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo LA in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less