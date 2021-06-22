In 2024 Hero Lectro Kinza or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Lectro Kinza or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Kinza Price starts at 28,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kinza up to 25 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza in 2 colours. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less