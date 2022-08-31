In 2024 Hero Lectro Kinza or Hero Lectro Kinza 7S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Lectro Kinza or Hero Lectro Kinza 7S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Kinza Price starts at 28,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Kinza 7S Price starts at 31,000 (last recorded price). The range of Kinza up to 25 km/charge and the Kinza 7S has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza in 2 colours. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza 7S in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less