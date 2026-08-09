In 2026 Hero Lectro Kinza or Hero Lectro Clix 7S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Kinza Price starts at Rs. 28,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Clix 7S Price starts at Rs. 31,000 (last recorded price). The range of Kinza up to 25 km/charge and the Clix 7S has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza in 2 colours. Hero Lectro offers the Clix 7S in 2 colours.
Kinza vs Clix 7S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kinza
|Clix 7s
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 28,999
|₹ 31,000
|Range
|25 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|36 V
|Charging Time
|-
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