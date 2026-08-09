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Hero Lectro Kinza vs Hero Lectro C5

In 2026 Hero Lectro Kinza or Hero Lectro C5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Kinza Price starts at Rs. 28,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5 Price starts at Rs. 24,999 (last recorded price). The range of Kinza up to 25 km/charge and the C5 has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza in 2 colours. Hero Lectro offers the C5 in 2 colours.
Kinza vs C5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kinza C5
BrandHero LectroHero Lectro
Price₹ 28,999₹ 24,999
Range25 km/charge30 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
Kinza
Hero Lectro Kinza
STD
₹28,999*
*Last Recorded Price
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C5
Hero Lectro C5
STD
₹24,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Lectro Kinza Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Pandle View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
V BrakeV Brake
Chassis
Alloy (6061) 45 cm (18”) City Commuting bike & comfort Geometry with Internal battery system & brake cable routingAlloy (6061) 45 cm (18”) City Commuting bike & comfort Geometry with Internal battery system & Brake Cable Routing
Body Type
Electric BikesElectric Bikes
Front Suspension
Suspension Spur M-Class 27.5” 60mm travel with Preload BlackSteel Rigid aerodynamic blade type
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Charging Point
Yes-
Display
LEDLED
Battery Capacity
36 V, 5.8 Ah36 V, 5.8 Ah
Battery Type
Lithium IonLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,99924,999
Ex-Showroom Price
28,99924,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
623537

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