In 2026 Hero Lectro H5 or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro H5 Price starts at Rs. 28,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of H5 up to 30 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours.
H5 vs Executive Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|H5
|Executive
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Polarity Smart
|Price
|₹ 28,999
|₹ 38,000
|Range
|30 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.21 kWh
|0.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-