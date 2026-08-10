In 2026 Hero Lectro H3 or Ujaas Energy eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro H3 Price starts at Rs. 27,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of H3 up to 30 km/charge and the eGo LA has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours.
H3 vs eGo LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|H3
|Ego la
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 27,999
|₹ 39,880
|Range
|30 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|7-8 Hours