In 2026 Hero Lectro H3 or Komaki Super choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro H3 Price starts at Rs. 27,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Super Price starts at Rs. 29,500 (last recorded price). The range of H3 up to 30 km/charge and the Super has a range of up to 60.0. Komaki offers the Super in 2 colours.
H3 vs Super Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|H3
|Super
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 27,999
|₹ 29,500
|Range
|30 km/charge
|60.0
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-