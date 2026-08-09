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Hero Lectro H3 vs Komaki Super

In 2026 Hero Lectro H3 or Komaki Super choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro H3 Price starts at Rs. 27,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Super Price starts at Rs. 29,500 (last recorded price). The range of H3 up to 30 km/charge and the Super has a range of up to 60.0. Komaki offers the Super in 2 colours.
H3 vs Super Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS H3 Super
BrandHero LectroKomaki
Price₹ 27,999₹ 29,500
Range30 km/charge60.0
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
H3
Hero Lectro H3
STD
₹27,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Super
Komaki Super
STD
₹29,500*
*Last Recorded Price
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Hero Lectro H3 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
30 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W350-500 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub motorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh48 V, 20 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,91931,225
Ex-Showroom Price
27,99929,500
RTO
0885
Insurance
2,920840
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
664671

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