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Hero Lectro F6i vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Hero Lectro F6i or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. F6i has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
F6i vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F6i Rayzr 125
BrandHero LectroYamaha
Price₹ 60,999₹ 74,960
Range55 km/charge-
Mileage-71.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
F6i
Hero Lectro F6i
STD
₹60,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Kerb Weight
70 kg99 kg
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
55 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph91 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
7 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
0.41 kWh12V / 5 Ah
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Portable AC-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Detachable batterySmart Motor Generator System
Display
LED-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,45486,928
Ex-Showroom Price
60,99974,960
RTO
05,996
Insurance
3,4555,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3851,868

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

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