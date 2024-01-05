In 2024 Hero Lectro F6i or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Lectro F6i or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of F6i up to 60 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the F6i in 2 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less