In 2026 Hero Lectro F6i or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. F6i has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
F6i vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F6i
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 60,999
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-