In 2026 Hero Lectro F6i or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. F6i has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
F6i vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F6i
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 60,999
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-