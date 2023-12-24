In 2024 Hero Lectro F6i or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Lectro F6i or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of F6i up to 60 km/charge and the Mini Lithino has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the F6i in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less