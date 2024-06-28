In 2024 Hero Lectro F6i or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at Rs. 57,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of F6i up to 60 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
F6i vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F6i
|Saathi
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 57,999
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|3-5 Hrs.