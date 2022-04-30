HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesF6i vs Avenis

Hero Lectro F6i vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Hero Lectro F6i or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

F6i vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F6i Avenis
BrandHero LectroSuzuki
Price₹ 57,999₹ 86,700
Range60 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
F6i
Hero Lectro F6i
STD
₹57,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Gear Box
7 SpeedCVT
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,4061,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
57,99986,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
3,4076,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3192,199

