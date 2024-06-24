HT Auto

Hero Lectro F6i vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 Hero Lectro F6i or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at Rs. 57,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of F6i up to 60 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
F6i vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F6i Zepop
BrandHero LectroRowwet
Price₹ 57,999₹ 61,770
Range60 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.7 Hrs.

STD
₹57,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Gear Box
7 Speed-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Kerb Weight
70 kg-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Detachable battery-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Display
LEDYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,40665,338
Ex-Showroom Price
57,99961,770
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4073,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3191,404

