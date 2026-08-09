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Hero Lectro F6i vs Odysse Electric Hawk

In 2026 Hero Lectro F6i or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of F6i up to 55 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
F6i vs Hawk Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F6i Hawk
BrandHero LectroOdysse Electric
Price₹ 60,999₹ 73,999
Range55 km/charge70-170 km/charge
Battery Capacity-28 Ah
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
F6i
Hero Lectro F6i
STD
₹60,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Kerb Weight
70 kg-
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
55 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1800 W
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
7 Speed-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
0.41 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Portable AC-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Detachable batteryAnti Theft Lock, Music System
Display
LEDYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,45473,999
Ex-Showroom Price
60,99973,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4550
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3851,590

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