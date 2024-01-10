In 2024 Hero Lectro F6i or Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Hero Lectro F6i or Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) Price starts at 42,850 (ex-showroom price).
Hero Lectro offers the F6i in 2 colours.
