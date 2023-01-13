Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesF6i vs Oma Star

Hero Lectro F6i vs Lohia Oma Star

In 2024 Hero Lectro F6i or Lohia Oma Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
F6i
Hero Lectro F6i
STD
₹49,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Oma Star
Lohia Oma Star
STD
₹41,444*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,00045,368
Ex-Showroom Price
49,00041,444
RTO
01,243
Insurance
01,181
Accessories Charges
01,500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,053975

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    LML Star showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
    LML Star electric scooter launch timeline revealed
    13 Jan 2023
    The BSA Gold Star Shadow Black colourway made its debut at Motorcycle Live 2023 in the UK
    BSA Gold Star gets new colourway in the UK, unveiled at Motorcycle Live 2023
    19 Nov 2023
    LML Star showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
    LML to open 50 dealerships across India ahead of Star electric scooter launch
    27 Mar 2023
    BSA Gold Star is powered by a 650 cc single-cylinder engine. It puts out 44 bhp and 55 Nm. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Thesiddg)
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rivalling BSA Gold Star 650 spotted in India
    24 Mar 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    16 Nov 2019
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     