Hero Lectro F6i or Lohia Oma Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lohia Oma Star Price starts at 41,444 (ex-showroom price). The range of F6i up to 60 km/charge and the Oma Star has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the F6i in 2 colours. Lohia offers the Oma Star in 1 colour.