In 2024 Hero Lectro F6i or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of F6i up to 60 km/charge and the X2 Vogue has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the F6i in 2 colours. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours.