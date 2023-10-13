Saved Articles

Hero Lectro F6i vs Komaki X2 Vogue

In 2024 Hero Lectro F6i or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

F6i
Hero Lectro F6i
STD
₹49,000*
*Ex-showroom price
X2 Vogue
Komaki X2 Vogue
X2 Vouge STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,00049,749
Ex-Showroom Price
49,00047,000
RTO
01,410
Insurance
01,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0531,069

