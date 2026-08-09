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Hero Lectro F6i vs Honda Livo

In 2026 Hero Lectro F6i or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. F6i has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
F6i vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F6i Livo
BrandHero LectroHonda
Price₹ 60,999₹ 81,651
Range55 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
F6i
Hero Lectro F6i
STD
₹60,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Kerb Weight
70 kg-
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
55 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph85 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
7 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
0.41 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Portable AC-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Detachable batteryGear position indicator
Display
LEDYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,45496,039
Ex-Showroom Price
60,99983,080
RTO
06,646
Insurance
3,4556,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3852,064

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