In 2024 Hero Lectro F3i or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F3i Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of F3i up to 25 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
F3i vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F3i
|Nexa
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|25 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|5-8 Hrs.