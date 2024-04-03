In 2024 Hero Lectro F3i or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Lectro F3i or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro F3i Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. F3i has a range of up to 25 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. F3i vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS F3i Sport Brand Hero Lectro TVS Price ₹ 42,999 ₹ 59,431 Range 25 km/charge - Mileage - 70.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4 Hrs. -