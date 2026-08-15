In 2026 Hero Lectro F3i or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F3i Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of F3i up to 25 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours.
F3i vs Executive Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F3i
|Executive
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Polarity Smart
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 38,000
|Range
|25 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-