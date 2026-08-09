In 2026 Hero Lectro F3i or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F3i Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). The range of F3i up to 25 km/charge and the Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
F3i vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F3i
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 58,992
|Range
|25 km/charge
|110 -120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-