Hero Lectro F3i vs NIJ Automotive Flion

In 2024 Hero Lectro F3i or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F3i Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of F3i up to 25 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
F3i vs Flion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F3i Flion
BrandHero LectroNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 42,999₹ 57,788
Range25 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

F3i
Hero Lectro F3i
STD
₹42,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Gear Box
7 speed-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
V BrakeDrum
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Additional Features
Magnetic charging connector, Smart RFID key-
Display
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,16261,191
Ex-Showroom Price
42,99957,788
RTO
00
Insurance
3,1633,403
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9921,315

